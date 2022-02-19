Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Acquired by Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 162.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,359 shares during the quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Baidu were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Baidu by 112.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Baidu during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the third quarter worth about $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Baidu by 82.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 35.7% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 407 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $157.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.94. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.14 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.36.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Baidu from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.31.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

