The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc lowered its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,895 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 25,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.38, for a total transaction of $536,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 30,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $2,948,371.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 645,961 shares of company stock valued at $57,568,009. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Argus lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

NYSE SCHW opened at $85.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $155.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.72. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.