Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $4.91 Million Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership reduced its position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,274 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership owned about 0.07% of YETI worth $4,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of YETI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in YETI during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in YETI by 76.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in YETI by 93.5% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in YETI by 24.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $111.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

NYSE YETI opened at $60.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.30. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.24 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.94 million. YETI had a return on equity of 57.19% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.