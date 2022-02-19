Short Interest in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Increases By 32.5%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the January 15th total of 1,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

In other news, Director Michael Lempres bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SI traded down $4.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.86. The stock had a trading volume of 525,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.48 and its 200 day moving average is $140.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 2.37. Silvergate Capital has a twelve month low of $80.78 and a twelve month high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.10 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 44.71% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

SI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Silvergate Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.10.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.