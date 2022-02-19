TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires 72 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

TownSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,455 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in Shopify by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in Shopify by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Barr E S & Co. raised its position in Shopify by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Shopify from $978.00 to $882.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Shopify from $1,570.00 to $833.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,156.68.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $656.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,091.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,351.60. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $640.42 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

