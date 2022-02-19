Short Interest in DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) Decreases By 16.4%

DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the January 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DPCM Capital by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 42,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DPCM Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,900,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DPCM Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $560,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DPCM Capital by 350.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,127,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after purchasing an additional 877,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. increased its position in DPCM Capital by 309.1% in the 4th quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 385,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 291,566 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE XPOA traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. 108,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,871. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.80. DPCM Capital has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $11.52.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

