Short Interest in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Decreases By 16.6%

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 769,800 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the January 15th total of 922,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 384,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TFX stock traded down $2.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $315.78. 215,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,590. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $289.00 and a 1 year high of $449.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $321.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

In related news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $307.23 per share, for a total transaction of $307,230.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi bought a new position in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,125,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Teleflex by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new position in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,014,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Teleflex by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teleflex by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,677 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $307,044,000 after acquiring an additional 23,959 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $431.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.64.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

