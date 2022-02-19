Toncoin (TONCOIN) Price Reaches $2.46 on Major Exchanges

Toncoin (CURRENCY:TONCOIN) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and $2.79 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.46 or 0.00006162 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00044477 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,737.51 or 0.06844631 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,959.82 or 0.99911870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00049934 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00051500 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.