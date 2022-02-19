Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 22nd

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 21.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a payout ratio of -251.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Washington Real Estate Investment Trust to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.1%.

NYSE:WRE traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,337,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,348. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $22.09 and a one year high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a current ratio of 8.31. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.57 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average is $25.14.

WRE has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRE. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $530,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

