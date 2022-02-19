Litecoin Cash Price Down 12% Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $6.54 million and approximately $557.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,861.21 or 0.99665318 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 321% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash (CRYPTO:LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 751,334,512 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh . The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

