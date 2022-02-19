MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MIXT. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MiX Telematics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

In other news, Director Ian Jacobs acquired 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIXT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the 2nd quarter worth $181,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MIXT traded down $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.50. 26,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,369. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.66 million, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 0.92. MiX Telematics has a 12-month low of $10.49 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.35%.

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

