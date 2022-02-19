Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.850-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trinity Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.82.

Shares of TRN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.45. The company had a trading volume of 806,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.31 and a beta of 1.32. Trinity Industries has a 52-week low of $24.70 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.75.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.58 million. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -141.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

