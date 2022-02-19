Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires Shares of 2,903 Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 794,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,068,000 after buying an additional 494,813 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,100,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,358,000 after buying an additional 356,510 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $181,703,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 552,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,286,000 after buying an additional 163,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $591.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,627,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHTR shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $805.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Charter Communications from $740.00 to $680.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $758.38.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $596.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $107.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $613.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $690.18. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $549.59 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.