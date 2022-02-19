American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Bought by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 72.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.40.

Shares of AMT opened at $228.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $259.48 and its 200-day moving average is $271.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $1.39 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.16, for a total value of $394,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,136 shares of company stock worth $2,403,276 in the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

