Stokes Family Office LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Stokes Family Office LLC trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,721 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIGB. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,426,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,570,000 after acquiring an additional 111,438 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 942,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,663,000 after acquiring an additional 99,762 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9,513.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 79,059 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 25,303 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 288,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after acquiring an additional 24,882 shares during the period.

GIGB opened at $50.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.84 and a 200 day moving average of $54.02. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.54 and a 52-week high of $55.66.

