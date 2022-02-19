The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Holdings Raised by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in Southern by 41.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southern in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Southern in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $63.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.16. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $56.69 and a 52 week high of $69.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

Several brokerages have commented on SO. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $308,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,524,512. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.