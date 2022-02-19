Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 821,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,717,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,834,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,940,000 after acquiring an additional 111,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,103,000.

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $85.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.71. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $95.90.

