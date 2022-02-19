Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,466 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,466 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the third quarter worth $27,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 70.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Lyft by 191.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Lyft by 77.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Lyft stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.48. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $68.28.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lyft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.53.
In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $429,510.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 33,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,717 over the last three months. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
