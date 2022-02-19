Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 5,466 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 42.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,399 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 5,466 shares during the quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the third quarter worth $27,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 70.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Lyft by 191.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Lyft by 77.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $41.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.48. Lyft, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Lyft had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.68%. The firm had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.01) EPS. Lyft’s revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lyft from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lyft from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lyft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.53.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $429,510.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 33,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,388,717 over the last three months. 5.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.