Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $477,000 Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 98.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FMC by 40.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 22.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of FMC by 560.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of FMC opened at $116.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.60. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is 37.19%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on FMC from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.73.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.