Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,080 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 73.6% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ARKF opened at $29.00 on Friday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $27.97 and a 52 week high of $63.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.77.

