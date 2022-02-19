Two Sigma Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 117.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 28,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 19,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $42.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.67, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $135,596.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,994,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,337 shares of company stock valued at $3,650,257 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BSX. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

