UBS Group AG Acquires 211,726 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,112,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,726 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $225,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $58,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $93,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 324.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period.

VTEB opened at $53.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.70. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.87 and a twelve month high of $55.67.

