Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1,225.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,553 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of M&T Bank worth $19,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 2,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTB. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.81.

MTB stock opened at $182.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.99. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $128.46 and a 1 year high of $186.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.73.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

