Capital World Investors Has $35.17 Million Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,881,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,706,000 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 0.92% of Yamana Gold worth $35,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AUY. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at $48,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AUY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.91.

AUY stock opened at $4.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average is $4.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $5.44.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

