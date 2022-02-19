National Asset Management Inc. Has $5.82 Million Stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,193 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $5,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,262,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,657,000 after acquiring an additional 239,906 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 201.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 180,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after acquiring an additional 120,678 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 497,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,442,000 after acquiring an additional 27,889 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 30,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 5,665 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at $5,172,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MOAT opened at $72.05 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.37. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.58 and a fifty-two week high of $78.43.

