National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 643 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth $54,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $262.68 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $240.46 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.16.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

