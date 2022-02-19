Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Acquired by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth $2,534,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 166,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Hazelview Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 7.0% in the third quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 802,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,134,000 after acquiring an additional 52,195 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 455.7% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 29,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 23,899 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 31.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,410,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,067,000 after acquiring an additional 338,091 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.77.

NYSE INVH opened at $38.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.91. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.25.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $520.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.34 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 195.56%.

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 23,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $980,981.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

