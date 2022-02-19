Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.000-$12.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.60 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.38 billion.Ryder System also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.00-$12.00 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on R. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price target on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Ryder System from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.50.

NYSE:R opened at $78.68 on Friday. Ryder System has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.51.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in R. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 58.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

