Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 458,253 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,548,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458,253 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $79,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 672.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $52.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.61. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

