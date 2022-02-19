Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 282,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,594 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Carvana were worth $85,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 3,261.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Carvana from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Carvana from $421.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.35.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $41,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Neha Parikh sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440 shares of company stock worth $119,329. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $126.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Carvana Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.25 and a fifty-two week high of $376.83. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of -87.17 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.43.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experiences. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales, Wholesale Vehicle Sales, and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle sales to customers through its website.

