Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% during the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock opened at $199.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.05 and its 200-day moving average is $219.98. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $188.09 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.