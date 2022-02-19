Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $90.54 Million Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,840 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.19% of Lincoln Electric worth $90,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 49.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 23,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $790,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $127.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.92 and a 1-year high of $148.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.62.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The firm had revenue of $844.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 48.59%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.83.

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.