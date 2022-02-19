Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Stake Boosted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,732,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Radian Group were worth $84,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radian Group by 236.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 977,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,755,000 after purchasing an additional 686,981 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Radian Group by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,475,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,819,000 after acquiring an additional 472,110 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Radian Group during the 3rd quarter worth $318,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Radian Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 540,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Radian Group by 190.6% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 73,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 48,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Thornberry acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $433,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brien Mcmahon sold 50,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $1,101,908.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RDN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.08.

NYSE RDN opened at $23.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.45. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.17 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Radian Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.51%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

