Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.41 Billion

Analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will report sales of $4.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.52 billion and the lowest is $4.17 billion. Nordstrom posted sales of $3.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year sales of $14.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.47 billion to $14.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $15.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.93 billion to $15.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nordstrom.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JWN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.38.

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $467,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 293.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 209.1% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JWN traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.61. 5,096,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,040,481. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 540.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.79. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $18.94 and a 12-month high of $46.45.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordstrom (JWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.