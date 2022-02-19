National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $655.68 Million

Analysts expect that National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) will post sales of $655.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $630.35 million and the highest estimate coming in at $681.00 million. National Fuel Gas posted sales of $551.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National Fuel Gas.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

NFG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

In other news, insider Donna L. Decarolis sold 10,000 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $616,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $2,583,088.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,072 shares of company stock worth $6,454,042 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 957.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 525.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NFG traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.68. 614,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,184. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $44.84 and a 1 year high of $65.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.84%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Fuel Gas (NFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.