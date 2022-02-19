SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOXWU)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOXWU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 89,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000.

Shares of FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.33. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $10.92.

Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

