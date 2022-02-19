Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Makes New $7.49 Million Investment in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 349,515 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 13.4% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 49,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 2.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 82,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 0.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 248,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,327,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other news, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $88,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,345 shares of company stock worth $570,793 over the last ninety days. 3.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
ASB stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.07. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $18.40 and a 12-month high of $25.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.51.
Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $272.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.68 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 31.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.
Associated Banc Company Profile
Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.
