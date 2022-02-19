SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Invests $691,000 in LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMAOU)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMAOU) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 65,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMAOU. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of LMF Acquisition Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth $43,000.

LMAOU opened at $10.32 on Friday. LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

