SkyView Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 262 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 37,676 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $219.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $231.75 and a 200-day moving average of $232.41. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $194.11 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

