Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,979 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Procore Technologies worth $22,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 4,035.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 28,451 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 105,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after acquiring an additional 39,987 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 102,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies stock opened at $64.10 on Friday. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $108.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.13.

In related news, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 506 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $42,478.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 500 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $41,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,637 shares of company stock worth $10,026,046.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

