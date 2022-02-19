J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,056,289.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $188.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $196.91 and a 200-day moving average of $187.63. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.88 and a 52 week high of $208.87. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.06.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

