Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,600 shares, a drop of 18.2% from the January 15th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 582,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HXGBY traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.01. 139,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,004. Hexagon AB has a 1 year low of $11.77 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.50.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HXGBY shares. HSBC started coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Hexagon AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexagon AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hexagon AB engages in the provision sensor, software and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment consists of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

