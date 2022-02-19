Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-$1.040 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have commented on IRT. Compass Point raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Shares of NYSE IRT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,549,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,135,887. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.63 and a beta of 0.98. Independence Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.62.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 6.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

