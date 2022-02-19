JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $742.28

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 742.28 ($10.04) and traded as low as GBX 713 ($9.65). JPMorgan American Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 719 ($9.73), with a volume of 281,070 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 740.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 715.75. The company has a current ratio of 18.49, a quick ratio of 18.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The firm has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.77.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

