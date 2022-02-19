Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800,000 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the January 15th total of 5,240,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ur-Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of URG stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,217,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The company has a market capitalization of $251.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.46. Ur-Energy has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $2.15.

In other Ur-Energy news, insider Penne A. Goplerud sold 66,836 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $96,912.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Penne A. Goplerud sold 150,000 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 33,421.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,925,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,898,421 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC raised its holdings in Ur-Energy by 41.7% in the third quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 8,007,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Ur-Energy in the second quarter worth about $2,755,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Ur-Energy by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,861,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Ur-Energy by 31.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,856,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,725 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.89% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

