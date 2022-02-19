InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Short Interest Up 28.5% in January

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the January 15th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHT. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust by 36.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 135,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 36,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

IHT traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.69. 6,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,471. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77. The company has a market cap of $33.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.90 and a beta of 0.17.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -20.00%.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It operates through the Hotel Operations and Hotel Management Services segment, which operates hotel properties in Arizona and New Mexico. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

