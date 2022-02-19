Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,479,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ashland Global were worth $131,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 56.7% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Ashland Global by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ashland Global by 24.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 30,147 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Ashland Global by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the third quarter worth about $328,000. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

ASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ashland Global from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

ASH opened at $94.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.76 and its 200-day moving average is $96.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.93 and a twelve month high of $110.74.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

