Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC Has $269,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 182.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5,956.5% in the 3rd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

Shares of EWC stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $32.14 and a 52-week high of $40.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average of $37.95.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.