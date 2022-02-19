SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.
SS&C Technologies has increased its dividend by 126.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. SS&C Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 14.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SS&C Technologies to earn $4.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.
NASDAQ SSNC opened at $73.92 on Friday. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $62.93 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.61.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.
About SS&C Technologies
SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.
