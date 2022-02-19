SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th.

SS&C Technologies has increased its dividend by 126.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. SS&C Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of 14.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect SS&C Technologies to earn $4.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $73.92 on Friday. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $62.93 and a fifty-two week high of $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 1.61.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

