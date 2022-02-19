Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,490,000 after buying an additional 1,546,656 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,464,292,000 after buying an additional 2,614,739 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,747,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,832,000 after buying an additional 681,717 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,817,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,679,000 after buying an additional 406,758 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,805,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,550,000 after buying an additional 65,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $51.74 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a market cap of $95.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.77.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

